Gulf service educated young Jonathan Brill
Most people don’t enlist in the Army Reserves at age 17, but then again, Jonathan Brill isn’t “most people.”
After enlisting as a 17-year-old, Brill said he spent a bit of time in “readiness meetings” with the other folks in the 351st in Romney.
“In Summer 2001, we had a readiness meeting,” he recalled. “I’ll never forget (the battalion commander) saying that readiness stuff was so important, but the chance of being deployed was slim to none.”
Well, Brill was activated in March, and reported in April 2002 to Fort Lewis, Wash., until they headed out to Bagram, Afghanistan, that September. He was 19.
The Bagram Air Base is the Largest United States military base in Afghanistan, and Brill was there from 2002 until 2003.
“It’s a lovely town,” Brill said with a wry laugh. “Well, it wasn’t then, but it is now.”
Brill was 1 of the handful of mechanics selected to accompany the platoon to Afghanistan, and his list of duties was varied, indeed.
“The mechanics that went, we drove trucks, we worked on trucks, whatever needed to be done, we did it,” he said.
Right before Brill was deployed to Afghanistan, he was in his 1st year of undergrad at Fairmont State, and to put it simply, “it was terrible,” he admitted. “I was on academic probation, but when I got activated, it dramatically changed.”
Brill recounted a nerve-wracking moment as he was flying into the Afghanistan perimeter from Turkey.
“We were on a C-17 with no windows, the biggest jet that could land in Bagram,” he said. “We knew we were getting close, but then, the plane sounds like it just shuts off.”
He detailed that on the C-17, there was even a forklift chained in the storage area.
“The bags go up in the air, everything goes up in the air, everything flew to the front of the plane,” Brill recounted. “I thought, ‘that’s it. We’re done.’”
Brill said he was sure he was “as white as a ghost,” and then one of the Delta Force guys on the plane with him grinned and said, “I hope we’re landing.”
The C-17 hit the runway and bounced, landing safe and sound. Brill explained that later on it was revealed to be a joke that the Air Force folks played on the new guys, but it was certainly a memorable way to start his time in Bagram.
Back in the 80s, there was a conflict in Bagram between Russia and Afghanistan. When the Russian forces pulled out, they left the land peppered with landmines.
“You absolutely had to stay on the path and the roads,” Brill said.
One night, Brill and a few others were on guard duty, and they heard a strange sound.
“An F-16 went flying by with no lights on,” he said. “It scared us; he went flying by probably over 100 miles per hour. Thankfully, the pilot ejected, and the plane nosedived at the end of the runway and landed in the middle of the minefield.
“The pilot had to stand there until they could come and get him,” Brill recalled with a smile.
Stories like that shaped Brill’s time in Afghanistan. He even celebrated his 21st birthday over there, something not many Hampshire Countians can say.
“I was a kid then,” he said. “Everyone there was young, but you have to get your mind right. Basic combat training helps, but nothing really prepares you.”
In May of 2003, Brill came back home.
They flew back into Dulles and piled into a van. When their van reached the state line on Route 50, someone noticed a state police vehicle on the side of the road.
“The state police escorted us all the way back to Romney,” Brill described the emotional return. “People were yelling and cheering. We were at the foot of the mountains, and law enforcement officers, ambulances, fire trucks, everyone was out and people were in the streets.”
They were welcomed back with celebration and honor in the community, and Brill said it sometimes still moved him to think about it.
“(Over there) you don’t have a daily routine where you go to work and you go home. You’re at work with no limits, 24 hours a day,” he explained. “For me, equipment could break down at any time; you knew no limits on your body or mind. It didn’t matter how tired you were.”
But coming back? That was a different kind of challenge, Brill said.
“You get back and you get on with your life,” he remarked. “Being activated, it just makes all of this so easy, like going to the mat for my clients. It’s changed my mentality. Whatever it takes, you just do it.”
Brill has been doing whatever it takes since. He practices law in his Romney office and has been married to his wife Aura for 9-and-a-half years. They have 2 sons, Owen and Eli, and they reside in Yellow Spring.
Brill said he only has 1 blood relative that served in the military: his uncle Randy, who was a helicopter mechanic in the Vietnam War, and who manned the helicopter guns.
“When he came back from Vietnam, you’d never have known he was in the military,” said Brill. “Once I did it, it really opened up a relationship with him. It’s nice.”
Finishing school, getting married and starting a family all characterize Brill’s post-Army years, and in 2007, he started law school, which further connected him to the community that so honored him upon his return a few years earlier.
“I chose law because I knew I wanted to be in this community,” he said. “It was the best decision I ever made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.