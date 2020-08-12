Three months of delays on Capon River Road will begin Monday, the Division of Highways said Tuesday.
The work zone will be about 5 miles north of Route 259.
Temporary signals will control traffic flow through the zone as workers build a piling wall. The contractor advises that times estimates are weather-sensitive and DOH reminds drivers to use caution.
* * *
The Board of Governors at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has passed on both candidates it interviewed last month to become the college’s next president.
Matthew S. McGraw interviewed July 21 and Herbert H.J. Riedel followed suit the next day. The board of governors was then supposed to meet on July 23 to make its choice to replace Charles Terrell, who announced his plan to leave earlier this year.
Instead, the board chose neither and said the search will resume. Terrell has agreed to stay on until Dec. 31.
* * *
The search for a new superintendent for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will likely resume today.
The State Board of Education has the subject on its agenda for the August monthly meeting that begins today (Wednesday, Aug. 12) in Charleston.
Webster County Superintendent Scott Cochran accepted the job July 31, only to withdraw 4 days later.
Pat Homberg, the recently retired state director of special education, remains on campus as the leadership liaison. She came to WVSDB shortly after Administrative Superintendent Mark Gandolfi resigned on May 8.
* * *
The Summer 2020 issue of Goldenseal magazine is now available for purchase by calling the Goldenseal office or at a few retailers around the state.
Goldenseal, West Virginia’s magazine of traditional life since 1975, is published quarterly by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. This issue’s cover story focuses on the pivotal 1960 Democratic presidential primary in West Virginia between U.S. Senators John F. Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey.
Copies are available at the lodges of Blackwater Falls and Cacapon State Park.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 2.7 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.08 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The price is 10.2 cents lower than a month ago and 52.3 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price fell 1.1 cents last week, averaging $2.16 Sunday. That’s down 3.5 cents from a month ago and 47.7 cents from a year ago.
