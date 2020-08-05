ROMNEY — Last Friday, Mountaineer Mental Health finally held the open house that Director Heidi Fields has been hoping to organize since opening almost 2 years ago.
COVID-19 “freed things up just enough” to organize the event, she told the Review 2 weeks ago. Things have been busy the past 2 years, as the agency grew from her original 6 employees to 12.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a “drive through” open house was held very much in the open, with booths filling the sidewalk in front of the building where staff members handed out information as well as free hotdogs, watermelon and water.
Tours of the building were also available (mask required).
One booth had recruitment information for “peer recovery support specialists” jobs available — positions that do not require a professional degree and are even open to applicants with criminal backgrounds, so long as the applicants are experiencing success in their own recovery.
The Peer Recovery Support Services is just one of their programs for people recovering from substance abuse. Others include an Intensive Outpatient Program for both substance abuse and mental health issues, and a new Celebrate Recovery meeting that began Monday evening.
They offer other counselling and support, for patients of all ages, including telehelp online or by phone.
The highlight of the day was a plaque placed at the weeping cherry tree planted in the Mountaineer Mental Health parking lot across the street, on the corner of Birch Lane and Charlevoix Place.
Fields described the tree as a symbol of hope and of the cycle of life and seasons, losing its leaves in the winter, but then blossoming and growing new leaves in the spring.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle installed the plaque — a memorial to lives lost to suicide and overdoses with an inscription ending: “Its branches weep for lives lost, but spring’s blossoms remind that there is always hope.”
