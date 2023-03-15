0316 Ham bacon egg 1.JPG

SUNRISE SUMMIT — The annual FFA ham, bacon and egg sale is coming back this Saturday, March 18, starting at 4 p.m., but folks are welcome to arrive slightly earlier to rummage through the hundreds of products the FFA students will present at the Hampshire High School gym.

“The kids raise their hogs; they prepare their own meat. It’s all been cured and trimmed here,” said HHS ag teacher Ronnie Watson.

0316 Ham bacon egg 2.JPG

