SUNRISE SUMMIT — The annual FFA ham, bacon and egg sale is coming back this Saturday, March 18, starting at 4 p.m., but folks are welcome to arrive slightly earlier to rummage through the hundreds of products the FFA students will present at the Hampshire High School gym.
“The kids raise their hogs; they prepare their own meat. It’s all been cured and trimmed here,” said HHS ag teacher Ronnie Watson.
The FFA members don’t just raise their hogs; they trim, cure and process the ham and bacon, and compete for the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion label, adding depth to their learning experience. But the judging won’t be until Thursday.
Watson said that all four agriculture teachers — himself, Rachel Sulser, Isaac Lewis and Lisa Moreland — play a “part in the process” of coordinating the FFA member’s learning experience and putting together the event.
“The kids enjoy the community, getting to see the community supporters and people they do business with, old friends they haven’t seen for a while,” Watson said.
The big picture, Watson said, is that all the money goes directly to “the students and the students only; the chapters and the advisors don’t get a penny.”
“It helps with their college, get a vehicle or start a job,” Sulser said of the students’ reward for their hard work. Sulser said that Sherrard Auction from Capon Bridge is “donating their time,” at no charge to the students, for the auction.
Additionally, the FFA alumni will offer concessions such as ham sandwiches and pulled pork.
This sale only exists in the Mountain State, the first show was held in 1941, and since then, each FFA chapter has been able to hold its own show.
