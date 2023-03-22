Make-up days are the biggest difference between the two proposed calendars for the 2023-24 school year.
Every year, the school board and Central Office staff hold hearings for the public to comment and vote on the proposed calendar options, and the first hearing was Monday’s board meeting at Capon Bridge Elementary. The second and last one will be Tuesday, April 18 at Capon Bridge Middle School starting at 6:30 p.m.
The calendars both have the same dates listed for the first and last day of school; the first day of the instructional term is slotted for Aug. 17, with the first semester ending Dec. 22. The last day of school is scheduled for May 24.
The end of the employment term is different between Calendar 2 (C2) and Calendar 3 (C3) – Calendar 1 was nixed early because it didn’t really offer a spring break, said finance director Denise Hott.
In C3, the last day of the employment term is dated at June 5. In C2, however, it’s listed as May 31.
C2 also has three “outside school environment” days April 3-5, while C3 has those days tacked on at the end of May and beginning of June, instead. This calendar is similar to the calendar for this school year.
“Out of calendar” days – better known as make-up days – must be used to make up canceled instructional day if the “non-instructional days aren’t adequate.
Also on the calendar survey, the board will ask the community if they’d like to continue with “non-traditional instructional days” (i.e. snow packets), which provide the option for instruction without using up make-up days.
The final 2023-24 school calendar will be presented to the board on May 1. Staff, students and the community at large are encouraged to vote and comment on the proposed calendars before May.
To take the survey, scan the QR code or click the link on the Hampshire County School’s website. Go to their homepage (boe.hamp.k12.wv.us) and click “Comment on Proposed 2023-24 School Calendars.” The link and code will then be available.
