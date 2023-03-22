Make-up days are the biggest difference between the two proposed calendars for the 2023-24 school year.

Every year, the school board and Central Office staff hold hearings for the public to comment and vote on the proposed calendar options, and the first hearing was Monday’s board meeting at Capon Bridge Elementary. The second and last one will be Tuesday, April 18 at Capon Bridge Middle School starting at 6:30 p.m.

Download PDF Calendar 2 Hampshire County 2023-2024.pdf
Download PDF Calendar 3 Hampshire County 2023-2024.pdf

