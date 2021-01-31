Sunday 12:30 p.m.
In several areas of Hampshire County up to 6-inches of snow is being reported, exceeding the 2 to 4 inches forecasted.
The National Weather Service says to expect 1 or 2 inches overnight tonight, 1 to 3 inches during the day on Monday and maybe 1 last inch Monday night.
There’s even a chance of snow on Tuesday until 1 p.m.
As closings are announced or other snow-related news develops, we’ll add it to this report over the next 2 days.
