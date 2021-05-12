ROMNEY — A stumbling block for construction of the county’s new West Elementary School has been cleared.
Economic Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson told the county Infrastructure Committee last week that the county has exceeded the state office of historic preservation requirements for mitigating the effects of tearing down the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building, and has received the memorandum of agreement needed to secure the funds from the WVU Brownfields revolving loan program to proceed.
“It looks like we’re on track,” she said, expecting to have the old hospital demolished and the site decontaminated by the end of the year.
She told the committee that at least 17 hospitals in West Virginia were built under the Hill-Burton Act, and Hampshire County’s is the 1st to be asking the historic preservation office for permission to demolish one.
In March, Sandra Scaffidi, owner of Fairmont-based Practical Preservation, told the Development Authority here that the old hospital’s association with the Hall-Burton Act, which authorized funding for its construction, qualifies it for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.
Passed by Congress in 1946, the Hill-Burton Hospital Survey and Construction Act provided federal funding for hospital construction in under-served communities across the United States. More than 10,000 Hill-Burton projects funded from 1947 to 1961 brought modern hospital equipment and professionalized patient care to rural America.
Federal law requires steps be taken to preserve historic properties affected by a project using any form of federal funding. Scaffidi pointed out the authority accepted federal funding for the project from the EPA-funded Brownfields Project, with more expected to come from the HUD-funded state Community Development Block Grant program to which the authority applied for funds to demolish the building.
Johnson also noted that the Board of Education’s plans to renovate Augusta Elementary School buildings for school administration made Slanesville the logical choice for possible renovation into a centrally located county childcare center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.