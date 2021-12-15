Piggest Raffle Ever offers financial support to 5 families
Ladd, a 9th generation farmer and owner of Brushy Ridge Farm Stand and Country Boutique in Augusta, worked with the Hampshire County Farm Bureau, The Bank of Romney and FNB to put on a raffle to raise money for several of her peers who have had a rough year.
She donated one of her hogs to the raffle and led organizational efforts, and was even honored with one of this year’s Spirit of Giving awards.
“She’s only 18 years old, but growing to be a kindhearted volunteer,” said Rev. Roy Knight during the Spirit of Giving ceremony. “She thought big, and she aimed high.”
In total, the raffle raised $8,410 that was donated to 5 of her peers and their families: Tessa Carpenter, Anthony Voit, Chloe Myers, Cody Eaton and the Tricia Lee family.
Each recipient received a total of $1,682.
“I’ve said this before and will continue to say it for as long as I live,” said Tessa Carpenter. “I am forever amazed and blown away by the love and support that this community continues to outpour.”
In March, when Ladd came up with the idea of the “Piggest Raffle Ever,” Ladd said she was “so thankful and excited” to be able to help her classmates and friends.
The Bank of Romney even donated $1,000 in March to the cause, and Dean Young called Ladd a “shining example of what it means to live in Hampshire County – unconditional support and compassion for our neighbors.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.