Imagine it is the early 1700’s. You have traveled west from Frederick Town (now Winchester.) You come to a lush river valley.
You ford a beautiful river. Its Shawnee name, Cape-cape-pe-hon means “Medicine Waters River,” wrote Virgil Lewis in the 1st biennial report of West Virginia’s Department of Archives and History in 1906.)
There is an alternate possible origin of the name. Maxwell and Swisher’s “History of Hampshire County” maintained that Capon was of “Indian origin” meaning “to appear.” The authors believed it derived from the headwaters of the Lost River, which disappears under Sandy Ridge near Wardensville and re-emerges as the Cacapon. The Cacapon begins in Hardy County as the Lost River. It continues through Hampshire County.
The mouth of the river is at Great Cacapon, in Morgan County, flowing into the Potomac River as its 3rd-largest tributary.
Humans likely lived along the Cacapon’s banks since the last ice age, 12,000 years ago; some believe much earlier. The Cacapon Institute’s “Portrait of a River” in 1993 says historical records show indigenous people living there in the late 1600s.
Before our modern extensive system of roads, rivers were the highways, the means of transportation for people and goods. But rivers were also obstacles. Especially during high water or freezing weather how do you get across?
In colonial times, traffic crossed the river by ferries rather than a bridge. Col. Elias Poston operated one ferry north of Fort Edwards in present-day Capon Bridge in the late 1700s. William Kerns wrote in the West Virginia Advocate’s June 18, 1990, issue that the ferry was still operating in 1832, located at what is now known as Farms on the River.
Rivers played an integral part in the development and settlement of our region. Rivers powered the mills for grinding grain, sawing lumber and fulling cotton. They transported raw materials to industry such as the tannery in Capon Bridge. They also became the means for dumping the waste.
“The Bloomery furnaces were built and operated by a Mr. Priestly and were being run in 1833. Large quantities of iron were made and shipped over the Cacapon River on rafts and flatboats,” James Morton Callahan worte in his “History of West Virginia,” extracted on www.historichampshire.org. “They continued in other hands until 1875.”
Our river is steeped in history. There are many wonderful resources relating to the river’s history. We have some amazing historians in our community.
Many of our elderly residents will deny that they are also a goldmine of local history. Maybe you will make time to call them up, and prompt them to tell some of the great stories — then write them down so those great stories are not lost.
Steve Bailes is a retired educator who lives in North River Mills, just a few miles off the Cacapon near Capon Bridge. You can email him at bailessteve@yahoo.com or find him on Facebook. o
Further Reading:
• Ask your local librarian for suggestions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.