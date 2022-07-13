SLANESVILLE — Attendees at the Haiti Hope Celebration radiated with enthusiasm on Saturday evening, challenging the dreary weather cast over the Slanesville Ruritan Club’s pavilion.
What started as a passionate few that sought to spread love and help, Haiti Hope Mission became a non-profit organization that has built – with their own hands – a school, clinic, church and orphanage.
The devastating earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010 fueled the drive of the organization.
“That was the moment, you might say, that caused the ripple effect that created Haiti Hope Mission,” recalled Alex Sowers, the non-profit’s president and president of the Slanesville Ruritans.
The school has seen 444 children sign up so far – a spike from the original 42 from the beginning of its construction.
“We are the hands and feet of what God wants us to do,” board member David Saville said about continuing the mission in the midst of Covid. “We never stopped.”
Additionally, the group vowed to never send less than 2 sea containers of supplies per year.
“We have been sending food to Haiti since 2015,” Sowers said proudly.
The auction Saturday evening reflected that generosity of spirit.
Katie Frantz paid $525 for a strawberry cream pie, while another paid $130 for a Yeti mug embossed with the Mission’s logo. Sowers didn’t shy away from outbidding himself; he paid $3,000 for a 6.5 PRC rifle and $200 for a tub of lemon candies. Other bidders raised high prices on pies, only to gift it to another bidder.
“It’s for a good cause,” the auctioneer laughed in encouragement to the bidders.
The celebration, a now annual event, began with a tasty Haitian meal as well as various homemade pies. Performers then took the stage before the live auction to bring excitement back to the drowsy, full-bellied gatherers.
Cell phone flashlights and faces lit up, as Stan Shifflet sang “This Little Light of Mine” with contagious joy.
While the rain may have hindered the turnout of the celebration, the organization has several ambitious goals ahead of them. They are always searching for sponsors to provide children with “good health and learning,” for $25 a month.
As of now, the Mission is staying busy for their upcoming event – a holiday shoebox packing party on July 23.
This winter, children will open Christmas shoeboxes filled with toys and supplies gifted from folks in the community who are offering what they can to those who need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.