The 2nd Hampshire High School in a week has tested positive for Covid-19, the school system and Health Department announced last night (Monday, March 15).
The Health department and schools are working together to identify any people who might have had close contact with the student, including other students, staff, family members and friends.
Those that need quarantined will be contacted by members of the Hampshire County Schools nursing team and school administration.
Pancione said immediate notification was made while maintaining confidentiality when close contact was suspected and communicated to Hampshire County Schools.
