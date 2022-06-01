A winter and spring of preparation will begin to pay off this weekend for the rejuvenated and relocated farmers markets in Hampshire County.
Romney’s market opens Friday, running from 4 to 7 p.m. at Celebration Park, next to Town Hall on East Main Street. It will be held every Friday through September this year, up from a monthly appearance in 2021.
Two days later, the Capon Bridge market opens for business, running from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beside the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
Capon Bridge has 13 vendors signed up, with not just produce sellers, but also bakers, meat, chicken and eggs, edible plants, soap and cleaning supplies, cut flowers and a shrimp vendor.
Romney has a half dozen vendors signed up and is still taking applications for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.