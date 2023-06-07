Last year’s winners: Lilly Hatcher-Dillinger (Central Hampshire County’s Outstanding Teen), Allison Fries (Miss Hampshire County Fair’s Outstanding Teen), Randi Jo Wolford (Miss Mountain Laurel’s Outstanding Teen), Miss Hampshire County Fair 2022 Peyton Duncan and Miss Mountain Laurel Morgan Pyles.
Calling all of Hampshire’s lovely ladies: the county is searching for pageant contestants for the upcoming county fair starting July 24.
While the pageant committee currently has three teens lined up for the “teen” category, only two ladies are currently candidates for the “miss” category.
Pageant committee member Brenda Pyles said that the decrease in contestants might be attributed to being discouraged about the talent section of the contest.
“Don’t let lack of talent stop you,” Pyles said, stressing that the girls can learn a poem or story because “monologue is a big thing” in pageants.
The pageant committee is searching for at least four ladies in the “miss” category, which includes ages 19 to 28. A minimum of four contestants is needed for the ladies to compete in Miss West Virginia – if they win the pageant.
Ages for the teen categories are 13 to 18, which Pyles noted typically has “lots of talent.”
The pageant committee also seeks more contestants so they can award more titles. But ultimately, representation and honor are something girls can be excited about.
“1985 is when our first girl went to Miss West Virginia,” Pyles said, noting that more than a dozen contestants vied for the title for Miss Hampshire County Fair when she became involved in 1984.
But the title is more than just looks alone.
To Pyles, it shows “our county; how intelligent and active the girls are.”
Speaking of active, contestants should be ready to move a bit more this year. Miss West Virginia’s fitness and wellness competition is designed to demonstrate the contestants’ healthy lifestyles and dedication to mind-body balance.
The committee has yet to determine what this will look like, but the focus remains on the pageant platform. Once crowned Miss Hampshire County Fair or Outstanding Teen, contestants have a platform to stand on to bring a specific cause or issue to light.
But the ladies won’t be alone in their journey.
“We try to help them as much as possible,” Pyles said, stressing that the committee helps the girls raise money and adorns winners with their crowns and sashes at no cost to the winner.
The contest is open to all Hampshire County residents, including homeschooled girls, within the age range. Those interested in becoming a contestant in the Hampshire County Fair Pageant this July should contact SuEllen Weasenforth at 703-216-1648, Brenda Pyles at 304-671-7560 or Samantha Thorn at 304-359-8023.
The pageant will be held on July 24 at 6 p.m. Dress rehearsals will be on July 23 at 6 p.m.
Prizes for the Miss Hampshire County are $500, a crown and sash for the winner; $300 first runner-up, $275 second runner-up, $250 third runner up and $200 fourth runner-up. Winners will also get a full-page ad in the State Pageant book.
The Hampshire County Teen winner will receive a crown, sash and entry fee to Miss West Virginia’s Teen and a full-page ad in the State Pageant book.
