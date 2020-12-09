ELKINS — A North Carolina man has admitted to helping illegally ship ginseng out of West Virginia.
David Changhyub Lee, 35, of Raleigh, N.C., pled guilty last week in federal court to a count of aiding and abetting interstate transportation of ginseng in violation of state law.
Lee faces up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
In the fall of 2018, Lee was identified as a willing buyer of illegally transported ginseng. In September and October 2018, Lee facilitated and purchased nearly 15 pounds of ginseng for a total of $4,250 from Randolph County and elsewhere in West Virginia, and then transported it to North Carolina.
The case was in violation of the federal Lacey Act, which prohibits the taking and interstate trafficking of protected plants and animals in violation of state law. It’s a felony if the plant’s market value exceeds $350.
West Virginia’s ginseng statute has requirements for the ginseng market, including that ginseng not be transported to another state absent a certificate of origin from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the West Virginia Natural Resources Police investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.