ROMNEY — Now that Old Man Winter has found Hampshire County, he’s planning to make a couple more visits here this week.
The Potomac Highlands got socked by its 2nd snowstorm of the winter Sunday. The white stuff started falling around 1 p.m. and kept up for 12 hours, dropping 6 to 10 inches on spots around the county.
Then the winds picked up. The Remote Automated Weather Station that the Division of Forestry operates in Augusta showed consistent 15- to 20-mph winds all day Monday and overnight into Tuesday.
Gusts peaked at 40 mph, all contributing to blowing snow and keeping county roads snow-packed.
Schools, which were off for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday stayed closed Tuesday because of snowy and icy roads.
Not much melt occurred because temperatures only nudged above freezing briefly Monday afternoon.
And now, the Weather Channel says look for snow again Thursday (a half inch possible) and Saturday (up to an inch).
After a warm start to winter, temperatures will be more seasonable too. The low Thursday night should be around 4 and on Friday night 8. After today, highs won’t climb out of the 30s for the rest of the month.
