Dec. 12 will bring a scaled-down Christmas in Romney celebration — a product of the COVID-19 pandemic that has the region in its grips.
On are modified versions of FNB Bank’s annual children’s party, now in its 80th year, and the Hampshire County Public Library’s gingerbread house decorating — reduced to a take-home Christmas tree decorating kit.
Gone for 2020 are the Romney Fire Company’s breakfast with Santa, the noon Christmas parade, and afternoon Carols and Lessons at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
“We just couldn’t in good conscience do it,” parade organizer Sallie See said. “Even trying to space it out, it would just bring too many people too close.”
The parade annually draws 75 or more units, marching from the grounds of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind up Birch Lane to School Street.
But WVSDB has closed its campus to outsiders during the pandemic, putting the starting point in limbo.
And one idea, to run the parade up Birth Lane and back down Rosemary Lane to High Street, wouldn’t guarantee units and crowds could be spaced responsibly.
“It was a tough decision to cancel everything with Breakfast with Santa and Parade being our most favorite fundraiser to do,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said of his crew’s decision.
The event has grown in popularity each year, with over 300 people fed in 2019.
“We are hoping for a bigger and better Breakfast with Santa and Christmas parade next year,” he said.
FNB will be back with its 80th annual Christmas Party — an event that has delighted kids for 4 generations.
FNB President Travis Delaplain said this year’s event from 1 to 3 p.m. will be held “100 percent” outside, with pre-stuffed bags for the kids.
He said markings will keep family units properly spaced as they make their way through the line.
Instead of decorating gingerbread houses (that were, in actuality, graham crackers), the library will have kids trying their hand at decorating Christmas trees (think upside-down ice cream cones).
Approximately 200 prepackaged tree-decorating kits will be available from the library, 153 W. Main St., starting next week. The kits will contain an ice cream cone, frosting and candy to decorate at home.
Kits will be available curbside. Call 304-822-3185 for further details.
Honeybee Studios said it won’t repeat last year’s well received lessons and carols over COVID-19 concerns.
This the 2nd year in a row that the parade is canceled. Last year was a last-minute call after weather turned nasty on the 2nd Saturday in December.
Weather knocked out the parade one other time in its 10-year history, an ice storm in 2013.
Christmas in Romney came into being in 2011 when See and Parsons relaunched the Romney Christmas parade and added Breakfast with Santa, paring the 2 events up with the library’s craft day and FNB’s venerable party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.