CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center, which connects jobseekers to State government jobs.

WorkForce West Virginia recently introduced the Work4WV Career Center, an initiative that links job searchers with State government positions. The project is a joint effort with the Division of Personnel to assist in staffing several governmental agencies. Through this partnership, critical vacancies across West Virginia state agencies are matched with job seekers enrolled with WorkForce West Virginia. The West Virginia Division of Highways, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are just a few participating organizations.

