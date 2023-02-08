ROMNEY — The Potomac Valley Conservation District is now accepting orders for tree seedlings.
The seedlings may be used for windbreaks, forest products, soil erosion control, landscaping or wildlife cover.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 8:28 pm
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 8:28 pm
ROMNEY — The Potomac Valley Conservation District is now accepting orders for tree seedlings.
The seedlings may be used for windbreaks, forest products, soil erosion control, landscaping or wildlife cover.
They have the following varieties available: Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white pine, red oak, white oak, sugar maple, black walnut, Chinese chestnut and American redbud.
Most of the available seedlings are two-year-old stock and range in size from five inches to two feet in height.
They are also offering a variety of bare-root fruit trees, all approximately three to five feet tall. Quantities are limited, so they encourage ordering early.
Seedling orders will be accepted until March 17. They must be picked up at the PVCD office in Romney on Friday, April 7.
For more information - or to obtain an order form - call the district office at 304-822-5174 or email pvcd@wvca.us. Order forms are also available on the district webpage at www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.