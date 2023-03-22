ROMNEY — The CEO of a bitcoin mining corporation asked the Hampshire County Development Authority Board last week for space for an installation in the Romney Business Park.
J. Mark Goode, Chairman and CEO of the Blockchain Power Corporation, expressed interest in acquiring three to five acres in the Romney Business Park. The company is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., with its West Virginia headquarters in Bruceton Mills.
Along with revenue the county would receive from taxes on equipment and the property sale or lease, Goode promised 10 to 12 local jobs for technicians at a starting salary of $55,000 plus benefits.
Goode explained the company would set up banks of computers that participate in a network of 3 million computers creating and tracking bitcoin. He noted that calling what they do “mining” is inaccurate – no mining is involved.
The company gets paid in bitcoin in proportion to its contribution to the network as a whole.
“The blockchain network is so big and so robust that there’s no way anyone can take control of it,” he explained, presenting bitcoin as safer than banking money. The network maintains a ledger that tracks every bitcoin ever created, and this record can never be interfered with or changed.
What makes bitcoin valuable is its scarcity. While more dollars can always be printed, reducing their value, Goode explained there could only be 21 million bitcoin. Every four years, the number issued is cut in half, eventually reducing it to what is effectively zero.
Blockchain Power Corp. fills its sites with repurposed shipping containers holding banks of computers that run 24/7, every day of the year, to do its bitcoin mining. Photos of one of their installations can be found on their blockchain-power.com website.
Their containers are set in the open, surrounded by a high fence, with security cameras and people monitoring the site around the clock.
The company requires industrial sites for its operations because bitcoin mining is not quiet. The computers are cooled by an array of fans that, like the computers, run 24/7 and generate a constant hum.
Goode said they did not want a location with people living next door, “even though it’s just fans.” This is why they seek areas in industrial parks. He added that once you get 25 or 50 feet away, he considers the noise level “negligible.”
The installation requires a lot of power, but Goode said First Energy had offered to set up a high-voltage line run directly to the installation, so there should be no impact on other customers.
After the meeting, he was given a tour of the business park.
