Bitcoin

ROMNEY — The CEO of a bitcoin mining corporation asked the Hampshire County Development Authority Board last week for space for an installation in the Romney Business Park.

J. Mark Goode, Chairman and CEO of the Blockchain Power Corporation, expressed interest in acquiring three to five acres in the Romney Business Park. The company is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., with its West Virginia headquarters in Bruceton Mills.

