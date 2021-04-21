Conditions gradually worsened at
Love Shack, more rescues offer aid
LOOM — On an unassuming tract of land on Cooper Mountain, tucked away off Timber Mountain Road, sat the Love Shack Dog Rescue.
Love Shack: a non-profit, last-chance dog rescue founded by Sabrina Droescher after she purchased the property about 4 miles north of U.S. 50 in 2014.
The rescue started out with only a few dogs, but grew over the last few years until over 100 dogs were in Droescher’s care.
When the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department paired with Animal control to seize the animals from the property because of their living conditions, 103 were removed and relocated.
Niki Dawson, the Rescue Director of Emergency Response with New York’s Guardians of Rescue, described herself as her organization’s “lead on the ground,” and with 30 years of experience as a shelter director, she was one of the folks who played a pivotal role in the Love Shack recovery.
Dawson explained that, in her experience, she sees a lot of cases that start with good intentions.
“There are thousands of small rescues across the country, run by well-intentioned, big-hearted animal lovers,” she said. “Some do it well, some get a bit overwhelmed.”
She added that even further, some rescues that start with good intentions get in over their heads and don’t recognize their need for help.
Love Shack fell into the latter category.
Guardians of Rescue wasn’t the only organization with boots on the ground at the Cabin Road properties over the last few weeks: Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue, Shirley’s Angels and Pitiful Paws Rescue were 3 more rescues that aided in the removal of the dogs from the site.
The removal of the dogs, both living and deceased.
Just outside the property fence line at the rescue was a trash pile. As volunteers worked their way through the trash pile, they were met with a gruesome reality: the bodies of 18 deceased dogs in trash bags, with the bodies of several more found elsewhere on the Love Shack property.
A total of 21 deceased dogs were recovered, not counting those buried under concrete pads at the rescue.
“I don’t think any of us will ever be the same after what we saw,” said Michell Taylor with Shirley’s Angels, who helped remove the living and deceased dogs.
Taylor described “dirty crates and kennels,” floors covered in cedar chips that were soaked with urine and feces and a strong odor.
“The smell in the basement room was so bad it burned your eyes and lungs,” she recalled.
The dogs, for the most part, Dawson recounted, were fed and appeared to be of normal body weight, except for a small handful.
“This is unusual in the fact that in many cruelty or hoarding cases, the animals are very thin,” she said. A concerning aspect of the case, she added, was the behavior of the dogs and the number of attacks by other dogs on the property, which resulted in injuries and deaths at Love Shack.
Additionally, the lack of “appropriate housing” and medical care for the dogs stood out to Dawson and the other volunteers.
“Our dogs have worn down teeth from chewing on the metal cages,” Taylor said. “We have dogs full of worms, skin issues, some open wounds and 1 dog with an untreated leg injury that’s in a lot of pain from not getting care.”
Jessica Cook, with Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue, said that the conditions of the dogs at the Cabin Road organization seemed to vary, and that they were navigating the dogs on a case-by-case basis.
“Overall, I have seen worse in hoarding cases,” Cook said, echoing Dawson’s observation. “What we have here is denial of basic needs that would enrich a dog’s life. Little socialization, no treats, toys or bones given on a regular basis.”
While medical conditions of the dogs removed from Love Shack vary, the question remains: what’s next?
What’s next for the dogs? What’s next for the rescues that helped remove them?
“The next step with the dogs is for the receiving partners who accepted these dogs to evaluate them, get them medically healthy and find them forever homes,” Dawson said simply.
Cook said Margaret’s Saving Grace took on 17 of the dogs and is working with Shirley’s Angels to board 3. Medical costs aren’t going to be cheap, and organizations like these rely on donations to cover the recovery costs, including on-site veterinary care, transport and boarding costs.
Margaret’s Saving Grace, Shirley’s Angels and Pitiful Paws are active on Facebook with updates on the Love Shack dogs, adoption information and donation opportunities.
A bit of good news: “We are seeing tremendous progress in (the dogs) once they decompress in their foster homes,” Taylor said. “They are getting that light back in their once-lifeless eyes.”
