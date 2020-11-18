YELLOW SPRING — A head-on collision on Route 259 Saturday morning killed the passenger in one of the vehicles.
Sara Brookfield, 69, of Wardensville was pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center of injuries she suffered.
Her husband, 82-year-old Robert M. Brookfield Jr., and the other driver, Andrew A. Clark, 32, of Martinsville, were also transported to the Winchester hospital. Sheriff’s deputies said they both suffered serious injuries.
The accident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Carpers Pike in Yellow Spring.
Deputies said Clark was traveling south in a 2004 Volkswagen when he crossed the center line, crashing head-on into the 2018 Subaru Brookfield was driving north.
Both cars were extensively damaged and all 3 occupants had to be extricated from their vehicles by fire and EMS personnel.
Capon Springs Fire and Rescue, Hampshire County EMS, and fire and EMS units from Frederick County responded to the crash.
Lt. Brian Hinger of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is leading the ongoing investigation into what caused Clark to cross left of center. No citations have been issued yet.
