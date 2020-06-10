Hampshire County’s United Way has hit its 2020 campaign fundraising goal of $25,000, which will help fund nonprofits that offer programs and services to the county’s most vulnerable population this year.
With only days remaining before the end of the campaign, United Way was just dollars from reaching the goal. Donations from community members and final workplace donations arrived that can be included in funding allocations beginning July 1.
“Without the support of local businesses, community members, the hard work of our volunteers who generate dollars through fundraisers and advocating for the work of United Way, it would not be possible for us to impact the many children, families, and seniors throughout the county” said Juli McCoy, executive director of County United Way.
Donations stay in the area where they are raised to provide essential services in the work of education, financial stability and health, and the wishes of the donor are always honored to ensure the causes that are close to them are a part of the campaign, she said.
Although the campaign has reached a number that gives the organization an opportunity to ensure ongoing work, it is not too late to give, which can be done easily at www.cuw.org.
County United Way wishes to thank Milleson’s Stock Farm, state employees, Kokosing and its employees, ACT 1st FCU, employees at Carl Belt Inc., CareFirst, UPS, Wal-Mart, Lowe’s, UPMC-Western Md. and First Energy, all who wish for their dollars to benefit Hampshire County, (with CareFirst and First Energy, UPMC, Lowe’s and Wal-Mart providing company match dollars), Kokosing Inc., The Bank of Romney and their employees, FNB Bank employees, Sheetz Corporation, and the many private citizens who respond to the annual request.
Additionally, Valley Regional Enterprises serves as the largest campaign for the community through its various healthcare arms, with contributions made by employees through payroll deductions, and through their volunteer efforts to create successful fundraisers, including their large silent auction and pet contest.
In partnership with the Hampshire Wellness Center, County United Way is looking forward to its 4th year of the Trick or Trot Halloween 5K and Kids Fun Run.
McCoy called it a great example of the commitment from volunteers to provide a fun, healthy option in support of local initiatives. Sponsorships from area businesses cover the costs to provide tee shirts for participants, while other businesses, organizations and generous donors offer a variety of prizes.
McCoy said COVID-19 has escalated requests for basic necessities, but the organization responded quickly with an emergency fund, which generated separate dollars (from the annual campaign) to respond to those needs.
It is anticipated that it will be an ongoing challenge as utility and eviction restrictions are lifted, while facing the possibility of another surge of the virus at a future time. Those who need help or have questions about services are urged to dial 2-1-1 to be connected with available resources. This is an ongoing, statewide initiative by the West Virginia United Ways.
With many residents of Hampshire County commuting to Winchester for work, those residents are advised that United Way campaigns may be offered at their company. They are encouraged to take advantage of that opportunity and to make sure they direct their dollars back home. “We believe we are missing out on a substantial amount of dollars that should be coming back and helping the people with whom we share a community” McCoy noted. For more information, please reach out to the local office.
Due to COVID-19, County United Way was unable to plan for and hold a 3rd year of the Day of Caring and Sharing, which takes place at the end of June, but intends to move forward in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.