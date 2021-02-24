ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority awarded the contract for asbestos abatement in the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building to Morgantown-based Anderson Excavating at last Wednesday’s board meeting.
Asbestos abatement will be the 1st stage of the project to take down the old hospital building so a new “West” elementary school can be built there to replace the current Romney Elementary School.
Thrasher Group Project Engineer Patricia Escoriaza reminded board members that the hospital project must be done in successive stages, with one completed before the next one starts, and complete abatement, which should take about 45 days, comes 1st. It will be followed by demolition of the building.
If they have to delay and rebid part of the project, they may be looking at added costs, since bids are good for just 30 days after opening.
Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported the application for the state Community Development Block Grant needed to help fund demolition reached Charleston on time, and they may hear back by May or early June, though the timing of awards is up to the governor.
An application for a WVU Brownfields Revolving Loan for demolition and restoration of the site is still pending, awaiting a statement from the State Historic Preservation Office. SHIPO recently asked about the eligibility of the building for the state historic preservation register, given its age, and the need for an archeological study.
Johnson questioned whether historic preservation was relevant if the authority, as property owner, found the building unsuitable, but agreed an archaeological study might be necessary, since artifacts have been found in the area. She had a call in to SHIPO for clarification.
The revolving loan will cover only 80 percent of the demolition costs, and the development authority is considering ways of financing the remaining 20 percent. Applying for a 2nd loan would be one possibility, Johnson said, and recommended taking $100,000 from their bank CD to put toward the hospital project.
Johnson added that they were also getting a remittance from the state, and said she expected the authority to have $148,000 by April to pay down the loan debt.
