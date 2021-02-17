Delmar Dean Jr., 49, succumbed Saturday at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio, after battling the virus for several months.
“Think about his family,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his Monday Covid-19 update. “Please, please, please keep all of them in your prayers.”
Dean leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Marcie, and 2 daughters, Kylie, 13, and Ila, 10.
Delmar Dean Jr. graduated Hampshire High School in 1990. He spent 26 years with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, rising to the rank of lieutenant at the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.
The Deans lived in Weirton.
“The State of West Virginia and the entire DCR family are grieving this tragic loss,” DCR Commissioner Betsy Jividen said.
Dean is being laid to rest this evening (Wednesday, Feb. 17) with a service in Weirton.
Dean’s death follows that of Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58, who had served at the St. Mary’s Correctional Center in Pleasants County since 1998. Rustemeyer died Jan. 2, also while receiving treatment for Covid-19.
Corrections has had 725 positive tests results among staff, including contract employees, with 14 active cases as of Sunday.
On Monday, Justice said 43 inmates and 14 corrections staff have active cases of Covid, including 11 at the Northern Regional Jail where Dean served and 24 at the Southern Regional Jail outside Beckley.
Delmar Dean’s complete obituary appears on Page 2A.
