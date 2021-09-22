Hampshire County Health Department

Hampshire County Health Department

This afternoon the Hampshire County Health Department announced 2 more deaths due to complications from COVID-19. The deceased are a 51 year old male from Augusta, and a 51 year old male from Purgitsville, WV. Both of these deaths were hospitalized. The total number of Covid related deaths for Hampshire County is now at 42. 

