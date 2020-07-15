Augusta teen’s love for animals hatches business plan
AUGUSTA — Sarah Ladd is not your average farmer.
She scolds her chickens when they’re “not being very nice.”
She uses the word “hangry” (A cross between “hungry” and “angry”) to describe Peaches, one of her pigs.
She got a few Lavender Orpington chickens for her birthday in March, and she painted the chicken house lavender to match their feathers (“Technically, I think the color was called, ‘Sassy Lilac,’ but it’s close enough,” she said with a laugh).
She defends one of her boar hogs, “Wilbur,” when her family calls him ugly, saying he has “a great personality.”
She’s also a soon-to-be-senior at Hampshire High School, and she’s in the middle of starting her own business.
Sarah, who was an FFA officer this past school year, had some of her plans derailed when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the annual FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg sale to go fully virtual earlier in the spring.
“I think [the sale] could have done better, but I think for being online, we did pretty well,” commented Sarah. “We didn’t have a lot of time; it was all kind of last-minute.”
Though the sale was forced into uncharted, online territory, it hatched a new idea for Sarah: selling her own products through an independently owned business.
“It wasn’t really an idea until COVID-19 came. All of the pigs I have now, I planned on selling them as fair hogs and ham-bacon hogs, and we weren’t really able to do that because of COVID-19,” she explained. “It wasn’t really a joke, but it was a small idea Mom had to sell sausage and stuff out of our house, and then I thought, ‘well, why don't I just open a little shop?’ That’s when we started to take it more seriously.”
The business doesn’t have a set-in-stone name, but Sarah wants to include “Brushy Ridge Farm” somewhere in her branding. She is planning to set up shop beside Route 29 in Augusta at her grandmother’s house in a shed from Hillside Structures.
From the physical building of the shop to the meat, eggs, t-shirts and other merchandise, Sarah’s goal is for everything to be made in the Mountain State. She’s even planning to sell her homemade apple butter and apple dumplings as well.
“Due to the pandemic, we realize how important it is to have a local food chain,” said Sarah’s mom Tina, who has been a part of the support system since she suggested Sarah sell her own products. “We can make it through this, and anything else thrown at us in the future, together, as one community.”
One thing stands between Sarah and getting her business officially off the ground: nearly $10,000. Sarah and her family have set up a Kickstarter fundraiser, a campaign similar to GoFundMe, but for business startups. Folks can pledge an amount of money to help Sarah reach her goal of $9,900. The Kickstarter campaign began last Monday, giving Sarah a month to raise the money.
“As of right now, I’m really nervous about the Kickstarter,” Sarah admitted. “If we don’t make the money, everyone is going to get refunded, and I’d feel bad for the people who have donated because they want something like this, and if it doesn’t happen, that would be kind of sad.”
The link to the Kickstarter campaign is on the Brushy Ridge Farm Facebook page, and while $1,007 has been raised as of Tuesday morning, Sarah needs a whole lot more to get her business off the ground. For her, the burgeoning business is about more than just selling her product.
“This could actually help me get my American FFA degree, which is the highest degree achievable in FFA,” Ladd said excitedly. “It would be awesome if I got that. That’s one of the goals I have with this business, possibly getting that degree.”
Sarah isn’t new to the FFA scene; she has grown up with a love for animals and wants to continue farming into the future.
“My mom put me in 4H when I was younger, and I was always involved in that. I really had no clue what FFA was, but my mom kind of pushed me into it,” Sarah said. “It’s a big part of who I am.”
Though raising her pigs and her chickens is one of her true passions, Sarah has other goals for the future as well: she wants to be an elementary school teacher, hopefully one with a small farm.
With Sarah working toward expanding her platform on social media, reaching out to other locally-owned businesses and keeping all of her supporters updated, her business is shaping up to be another homegrown Hampshire gem.
“As a mother, I’m encouraged by all of the local businesses opened by young entrepreneurs in our area (Farmer’s Daughter, The River House, The Cat & the Fiddle, Lost Mountain BBQ, Walking Wind Farm, etc.),” Tina said. “We need young folks to carry us into the future here in Hampshire County.”
