Former Hampshire teacher suffers loss of Florida home in Hurricane Ian
The Mountain State lucked out in only receiving heavy rainfall and winds from Hurricane Ian. Those in the south, however, are still picking up the pieces from the devastation.
Joyce Tennant, a former Hampshire High and Capon Bridge Middle School teacher, was left with nothing but a shell of a home.
“This time, nothing was salvageable,” Tennant said, comparing hurricane Ian to Irma.
Joyce and Cecil Tennant had a home across the canal in Island Park Court in Fort Myers, Fl., that they’d inhabit during the winter.
Their permanent home in Winchester was fine, but their Florida home was left a disastrous mess.
Even worse, their house was not covered by insurance because it was not on stilts, which meant that rebuilding it would be an out-of-pocket expense.
Floridians found themselves walking in sewage from the Category 4 destruction. Due to the contamination, people had to wear HAZMAT suits with respirators.
Joyce’s grandson tried to help out but found himself unable to stomach the smell and sight of the sewage. “He ended up getting Covid. It could only have come from working at the house,” Joyce said.
Even with their belongings and house destroyed, Joyce felt fortunate because the Florida house was not their primary residence.
“People are living in tarps and tents – they don’t have any money until the insurance comes in,” Joyce said dolefully.
Joyce’s sister Mary Jane Mitchell, who lives in the same neighborhood, finds herself desperately waiting for answers from her insurance company. Mary and her husband, George, have completely gutted their home of 47 years. Only the shell remains.
Joyce shared her sympathy for her sister. Mary and George currently stay in their camper at their home site, watching the dumpster trucks haul things away daily from 6 a.m. till dark.
“I wish she wouldn’t go there every day.”
Mary and George stayed at a rental for a month but it quickly became costly. Several family members insisted that the couple use their camper to travel and visit places they’d never seen. Rebuilding an entire house is a great responsibility for a couple of 80-year-olds.
Even rebuilding has its issues. Joyce shared that Lee County — where this devastation took place — is placing and enforcing many new restrictions for people who want to rebuild. Many of the homes may not even be allowed to be rebuilt on the same sites.
“I’m sure that’s going to bring up a lot of controversies,” Joyce said.
Some of the neighborhood’s residents who turned on the electricity found their homes engulfed in flames, fueling more trouble and delay. Five separate trash piles still furnish the front lawn of each property, often towering over the houses’ height until dumpster trucks carry the trash away.
Joyce mentioned her disinclination about her husband Cecil’s wish in wanting to rebuild.
“It will take all our money,” she explained.
“I am telling everybody that we are going to be here this winter,” Joyce said of her upcoming plans.
Joyce reminded herself that, ultimately, her house and belongings were just “stuff.” Some people lost their lives.
Things remain uncertain for the families of the devastation of the hurricane. Regardless of what happens, Joyce shows grace and faith.
“Lord, this has happened, and we (will) make the best of it,” Joyce said. ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.