Former Hampshire teacher suffers loss of Florida home in Hurricane Ian

1026 Joy Tennant 1.jpg

Mary Jane and George Mitchell found their home destroyed.  Mary’s grandfather’s clock was found lying on top of her baby grand piano.

The Mountain State lucked out in only receiving heavy rainfall and winds from Hurricane Ian. Those in the south, however, are still picking up the pieces from the devastation.

1026 Joy Tennant 2.jpg

 6 feet of water submerged the many homes of Island Park, forcing residents to gut their homes to a shell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.