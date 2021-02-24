ROMNEY — Logan Mantz, with the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group, presented updates on the Capon School Street project to the school board at their meeting Monday.
In Fall 2019, the group was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Brownfields Assistance Center with WVU, which helped them kick off the project. Thrasher Engineering was working with the group to develop a plan for Capon School Street, and the ball is now rolling.
Mantz explained that the plan is going to be broken up into phases.
“When we asked Thrasher to complete the designs, we knew we wouldn’t be able to raise an immense amount of money to do it all at once,” he said. “So, we asked them to design it in phases that could be implemented safely and sequentially and not hamper the use of the street.”
Mantz added that when Covid ramped up, everything slowed down, but the designs are finalized.
Phase 1 of the project will cost somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000, and the CBRG is looking to apply for a $135,000 grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust G3 grant program (G3 is the “green streets, green jobs, green towns” grant). The 1st phase will include a median and 2-way traffic infrastructure, and eventually stormwater management infrastructure will also be put into place, green spaces and general beautification of the area.
In the original grant proposal to the Brownfields Assistance Center, the CBRG described the street as “a poorly planned jumble.”
The fuel tanks that sat in the middle of it all were the 1st things to go when the plan got underway, and with help from the community, the CBRG developed plans to improve the look and functionality of the street.
There was 1 little snag with the process: “Tight timeline,” Mantz said.
The deadline for the G3 grant is March 3, so the group needs board approval before then. Mantz said he and the project’s design specialist Mary Billings would be available for any questions or clarification members of the board might have.
“We’ve got the application drafted; we’re ready to click submit,” Mantz said. He added that if the board had any issues with any of the design components the group provided, they could be resolved between March 3 and June, when the grant is actually awarded.
Because the board couldn’t officially approve the project until it was an agenda item, it will be added to next Monday’s agenda (March 1).
