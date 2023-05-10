HANGING ROCK — A two-vehicle crash Saturday night east of Augusta was fatal for a Virginia motorcyclist.
At about 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, the West Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 29 South in Hanging Rock, just beside the Liberty station.
Michael Brown, 54, of Lovettsville, Va. was traveling east on Route 50, operating a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle, the State Police reported Monday afternoon. A 22-year-old male driver from Augusta was operating a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck and traveling west on Route 50, and attempted to make a left turn onto Route 29, turning into Brown’s path.
They collided head-on, and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, said Monday’s State Police press release.
Route 50 was shut down for a short period of time following the incident; responding to the incident along with the State Police were Augusta fire and rescue, North River Valley fire, Hampshire County EMS and the West Virginia Department of Highways. Medical examiner Chris Guynn also reported to the scene.
The crash is still under investigation by the State Police.
