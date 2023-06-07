windy

If you’ve driven through Augusta or Slanesville in the last couple of weeks, you can see that the new school sites have seen rapid movement.

Windy Ridge Elementary in Augusta “is ahead of schedule,” said Superintendent Jeff Pancione.

0607 School updates 1.JPG

The walls at the Augusta school are coming up quickly.
0607 School updates 2.jpg

Slanesville’s site is finishing footers and laying the first few layers of block for the slab, and electrical and plumbing are being installed. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.