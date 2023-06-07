If you’ve driven through Augusta or Slanesville in the last couple of weeks, you can see that the new school sites have seen rapid movement.
Windy Ridge Elementary in Augusta “is ahead of schedule,” said Superintendent Jeff Pancione.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 2:57 pm
The school is divided into four sections, and the blockwork is laid up to set the steel beams to bring the walls up.
It’s a constant rotation motion; as one crew finishes one section, another follows behind to work on another area of the structure. Pancione said that they’ve been fortunate to receive the steel beams early. A crane is currently on site to “set steel.”
Ice Mountain Elementary in Slanesville currently has the exterior perimeter blocked up to the height required for the slabs. The crew is finishing interior footers while electricians and plumbers finish up the installation.
Pancione said that according to the contractors, the Slanesville site is “right on schedule.”
As far as Capon Bridge Elementary’s new gym? That project is pretty much across the finish line.
Pancione said that they hope to plan an open house at the beginning of the upcoming school year for the community to see the finished project.
Hampshire High School on Sunrise Summit is in need of some repairs. Fortunately, the school is expecting a visit from a roofing contractor to start “picking off the patio” on top of the library to see what problems need to be repaired or replaced.
And the old hospital building? The Hampshire County Development Authority and its partners have confirmed good news: the demolition delay will cease; Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson expects work to begin within the next two weeks.
