Active cases top 200
Virus hits staff at 2 schools
“With the holidays and the activities people are still going to continue to do, we’ll continue to see more and more spread,” County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker predicted Monday.
Experts are expecting a surge in cases this week from contacts over the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Sunday Hampshire crossed the 400 threshold of total cases just a week after it hit 300. More than half those are active.
The accelerating numbers have overwhelmed the school system, which was listed Red Status in the Saturday Department of Education update. That closed Hampshire to in-person instruction for this week. The last day the buses ran was Nov. 17, a Tuesday.
Then, Monday night, Superintendent Jeff Pancione announced that staff members at the elementary schools in Romney and Capon Bridge had tested positive for the virus.
That sent most staff at those 2 facilities home to telework Tuesday and today, allowing time for the schools to be deep cleaned and for the health department to conduct contact tracing.
Monday afternoon’s report from the Hampshire County Health Department showed 207 active cases and 13 hospitalizations. Overall, the county has had 430 confirmed cases, 74 more probable and 4 deaths.
Six days earlier, Hampshire’s active total was just 81.
With the county’s status at Red, Shoemaker said the state is pushing for daily testing to be available. Right now her department has free tests scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds dining hall in Augusta.
“That’s our new testing central,” she said.
The county’s 2 nursing homes continue to maintain outbreak status.
Hampshire Memorial Hospital has 4 residents and 3 employees in its extended care unit who have tested positive. Shoemaker said the rest are negative, but the facility continues to do testing 2 times a week.
At Hampshire Center, 6 employees and 1 ancillary service staffer have tested positive, but no residents have the virus, Shoemaker said.
Two employees at one of Potomac Center’s stand-alone group homes, Phoenix House, have tested positive, but Shoemaker said Monday the outbreak hadn’t spread there.
And at Exodus House, a treatment home for men recovering from addiction in the High View area, the one staff member who had COVID has recovered, with no new cases there.
In other developments:
• Shoemaker said quarantine for those exposed to the virus has been modified from the old standard of 14 days to 7 or 10 days.
A person that has been exposed can get tested after 5 days and if that test is also negative, then quarantine can end after 7 days. In all other cases, it’s 10 days.
• The virus continues to rage in counties around Hampshire.
Mineral County had 6 more residents die from the disease on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 36.
Allegany County, Md., reported 739 new cases on Friday alone.
• The state authorized home-based saliva tests for the virus last week. They can be requested on the state’s coronavirus website. Vault Health said results are available within 48 hours of being mailed in.
• Gov. Jim Justice said he expects the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer — about 60,000 — to reach the state next Tuesday, Dec. 15.
• West Virginia reported a record high of 6,211 new confirmed coronavirus cases the past week along with 109 deaths.
Deaths hit a record, jumping 15 percent over the week before. The state has had a total of at least 841 deaths linked to COVID-19 and 47,242 total confirmed cases.
• Saturday’s school map resulted in 28 of the state's 55 counties having virtual-only school due to the severity of virus spread.
