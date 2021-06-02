Hampshire County has exceeded its $25,000 United Way goal, the 1st of the 4 counties in the system to do so.
Now, Executive Director Michele Walker says, Hampshire is on its way to a new goal of $30,000.
County United Way — serving Hampshire, Mineral, Garrett and Allegany counties — updated its 2021 progress last week. The other 3 counties are all nearing their goals.
Walker noted that the annual County United Way Campaign is one of many community programs that changed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The long-established process of meetings and solicitation efforts was shifted, by necessity to virtual communications and email as the organization’s volunteers and staff worked to set their annual budget.
Cliff Wendricks, County United Way’s board chairman said the one thing that hasn’t changed is the community’s commitment to improve the lives of local individuals, households and charitable programs.
“Our progress report reflects the time period that typically marks the end of the campaign, but we are so encouraged by the resiliency of our community, we’ve decided to continue building the FY2022 budget by extending the campaign work to early June,” Wendricks said.
He noted that almost 10% of the pledges and donations are coming from 1st-time donors.
To date, Allegany County has raised $318,117 of its $348,700 target; Garrett County has raised $55,128 of its $70,000 target, and Mineral County has raised $56,976 of its $64,000 target.
Walker said change has become a positive part of CUW’s local culture as the country hits a reset button to post-pandemic life.
Nearly 70 organizations are among CUW’s partners. Funded programs are estimated to have reached 35,000 individuals in need during 2020.
Moving forward, CUW staff is augmenting the work of 4 councils in Allegany, Garrett, Hampshire and Mineral counties with new year-round initiatives to encourage individual legacy giving and to create customized corporate sponsorship for programs as they are created.
“In the previous model, we followed a static 2-step process of first raising funds then deciding how much funding can be offered for partner requests,” Walker said. “Today, we are working more directly with human service providers to make programs possible and present them to potential funders as part of our daily mission.”
To help with CUW programs or funding, email michele@cuw.org, or call here at 301-722-2700.
