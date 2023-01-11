The Legislative Session for 2023 convenes today, Jan. 11, and legislators have already brought fervor to Friday’s panel discussion organized by the West Virginia Press Association (WVPA).
Leadership members discussed taxes, education and health insurance for government employees.
They also highlighted that changes are long overdue to the Public Employees Insurance Agency. The PEIA provides health care coverage to state and local government employees and their families. The total enrollment is about 75,000 active members.
Rising healthcare costs and concerns about the Public Employees Insurance Agency’s long-term solvency were major drivers of the statewide teachers’ walkout in 2018. Public employees say not enough has been done to address those issues since.
Last Thursday, WVU Medicine Wheeling hospital announced that it would stop accepting PEIA patients starting July 1 because of low reimbursement rates.
Senate Leader President Craig Blair reminded members that last year the Senate unanimously passed a bill to increase the reimbursement rates for hospitals that treat PEIA patients.
The proposed legislation would have increased the current 59 percent PEIA inpatient reimbursement rate to 110 percent of the Medicare reimbursement rate. Blair expects a similar bill to be presented again in this session.
Though the state Senate unanimously passed that bill last year, the regular session ended without the bill passing the House of Delegates.
Senator Charles Trump also addressed the PEIA issue; he pointed out that the entity and DHHR need “significant reform” and that legislators will not allow other medical providers to follow suit.
“One of the things we have to do, and I think you’ll see the Senate do, is to take action on it very quickly. And by that, I mean this week, tomorrow,” Trump said Tuesday morning. “We are going to fix that; we not going to allow (this) to occur in Wheeling or anywhere else.”
Tax reform is also a hot topic for Trump and other legislators.
“The good thing is that the surplus will give us an opportunity that in years past the State was unable, from a fiscal standpoint, to be able to address,” he said.
On Monday, Blair shared his excitement about the new Chairwoman of the Education Committee, Sen. Amy Grady.
“She’s wonderful, she’s smart, and I am anticipating big things out of her,” Blair said.
He said this is the first time in “over 50 years that we’ve had an actual teacher as Education Committee Chair in the West Virginia Senate. It’s a big deal.”
Blair also emphasized the importance of taking action with the Department of Health and Human Resources.
“The lack of CPS (child protective services) workers and being able to take care of education” are of importance to Blair.
“I want to take a deep dive into public education. We have done everything we can for alternative education; charter schools, home schools, school-choice, Hope scholarship, you name it,” he said.
During the WVPA preview, lawmakers in the Senate and House of Delegates pronounced their plan to introduce legislation that would place teaching assistants in early-grade classrooms.
This proposal comes after the Mountain State scored historically low on the most recent nationwide reading and math assessment.
“The data shows that the earlier we teach children to read, the more successful they’ll be in middle school, in high school, in college and in the workforce,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw.
Judicial redistricting and modernization of unemployment are also a couple – out of many – topics the legislators will be addressing, Blair added.
The Senate Leader seemed optimistic about the new District Delegates, Rick Hillenbrand with District 88 and Darren Thorne with District 89. In December, Senators Blair and Trump met with Delegates Hillenbrand and Thorne for a town hall at Augusta Elementary.
“I anticipate they are going to be great delegates,” Blair said.
