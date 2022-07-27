Basement fire – Augusta

Crews from Augusta work to contain a fire to the basement of a home on U.S. 50.

AUGUSTA — Fire crews from 6 companies worked quickly to keep a fire from destroying a house on U.S. 50 Sunday afternoon.

“Fire was contained to the basement,” Augusta Fire Chief Michael Hott said. “They made a quick knock on the fire, preventing a major loss to the residence.”

