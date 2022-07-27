AUGUSTA — Fire crews from 6 companies worked quickly to keep a fire from destroying a house on U.S. 50 Sunday afternoon.
“Fire was contained to the basement,” Augusta Fire Chief Michael Hott said. “They made a quick knock on the fire, preventing a major loss to the residence.”
Crews from Augusta, Romney, Slanesville, North River, Springfield Valley and Capon Bridge responded along with Augusta and Romney rescue squads.
The 911 call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday from a house on 50 about a mile east of Judy’s Mobile Homes in Shanks. They worked quickly in the afternoon heat even though the nearest hydrant was 400 feet away.
The scene was cleared shortly after 5 p.m.
“Guys did an exceptional job keeping fire from spreading to the upstairs of the residence,” Hott said.
