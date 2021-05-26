May 21: Coletta Corbin Crites, 50, of Augusta was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Frederick County, Va.
May 19: Dustin Lee White, 33, of Augusta was arrest on a capias warrant out of Hampshire County for domestic family offense.
May 24: Austin Lee Fairman, 20, of Augusta was arrest for domestic assault and possession of stolen property.
May 17-23
Warrant/process service: 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.