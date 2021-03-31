More than $7.5 million in Covid relief funding is headed to 2 regional health services, Sen. Joe Manchin announced Monday that the distributions will come in April.
E.A. Hawse will receive $2.31 million, and Shenandoah Valley medical system will receive $5.35 million.
Easter is Sunday. Hampshire County Schools will be closed Friday, although students will be in class Thursday (April 1), a change from the original calendar.
In addition, Monday is designated a virtual make-up day for students to account for the Feb. 1 snow day.
Students at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind go home Thursday and don’t return until Monday (April 5).
The Hampshire County Arts Council’s annual meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St.
Masks are required and the bring-your-own “bagged supper” and social distancing is a must while eating.
A brief meeting will elect board members and conduct other business in the front room prior to the 7:30 Tabernacle concert in the performance area. For more information, email info@hampshirearts.org.
More than $2 million is headed toward conservation along the South Fork of the South Branch in Hardy and Pendleton counties.
Sen. Joe Manchin made the announcement earlier this month along with announcing nearly $4 million to acquire more land for the Monongahela and Washington and Jefferson National Forests.
In all, the U.S. Forest Service will invest $6.05 million this year to fund projects in West Virginia to conserve critical forest and wetland habitat, support rural economic recovery, and increase public access to national forests and grasslands from the funding provided by the Great American OutdoorsAct.
West Virginia gas prices fell 3 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.74 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state.
The average price is 2.5 cents higher than a month ago and 80.4 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 2.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.84 Sunday. The national average is up 12.9 cents from a month ago and 87.5 cents from a year ago.
