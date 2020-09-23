CB Library keeps community close
CAPON BRIDGE — There’s not much room on the front porch of the Capon Bridge Library these days. That’s because when the library closed on March 17, library director Nancy Meade did everything she could to continue to connect with the community.
And they’re still going strong.
When the library levy failed to pass in June, Meade said she was “stunned.”
“I couldn’t believe it. The libraries? Not pass?” Meade said incredulously. “It has never not passed!”
The school bond was also on the ballot in June, and Meade said she thought that might have played a part in the outcome of the library levy.
“They didn’t think the school bond would pass. I’m glad it did, and we need it, yes, but we need the libraries, too,” she said. “This is an amount they’ve been paying every year; it’s nothing new.”
Meade also pointed out that for a family of 6, it’s “less than 20 bucks a year.”
The levy needed 60 percent of the vote to pass, and it was just a hair shy, ending at 58 percent.
Which is interesting, since 100 percent of the community benefits by having the libraries open and in action.
For example, with school starting and many students participating in virtual learning, Meade said she wants to be able to provide a safe space for Hampshire County students to do their schoolwork.
COVID-19 does make things a little trickier, she admitted. The Capon Bridge library is only allowing 3 patrons in at a time, but she’s prepared to be creative.
“Are they going to need us more? Less? At different times?” Meade asked about the students, and because the pandemic has launched the county into uncharted territory, no one knows the answer to her questions.
“Students can come in here to use the Wifi; we let people know they can go under our pavilion and use our WiFi there or on our porch,” Meade explained. “We’ve got chairs out there and a table, of course.”
With Gov. Jim Justice’s order that internet hotspots be extended from schools, national parks and, of course, libraries, Meade said internet accessibility around the library might help students in the Capon Bridge area with their own broadband speed.
The overarching theme for libraries these days is “more.” They’re “more” than places to grab a good book, and they’re even more than spots to access free WiFi. They’re safe community areas, creative hubs and resources for community-wide information.
Meade described how, in the past, students got off the bus and came into the library after school.
“It’s just a safe space,” she added.
The library is also providing crafts for kids, and they have been active throughout the pandemic with connecting the community through virtual means.
“We’re very big on our website. Our virtual summer reading program was awesome. It was really special,” she explained. “We’ve had something out on our porch ever since we closed in March. We were doing a lot of ‘kid kits’ and we’d put those out for the weekend. It has a little craft in it they can do over the weekend. Everyone has been loving it.”
Meade said it’s important to them to have something out all the time, since the pandemic limited goings-on around the county for kids this summer.
“It might give Mom or whoever a break. It’s something for them to do, and it keeps them thinking about the library,” she said.
In addition to being a craft center for the county, the bulletin board in the library is filled to capacity with flyers and information for the area, from information about the Amazing Grace Food Pantry to how to donate to the local animal shelter to calendars and more.
The flyer in the center of the bulletin board says, “The Capon Bridge Library is small but mighty,” and it lists the services offered by the hub: concerts under the pavilion, tutoring, meet-the-author events and holiday celebrations.
If anything is certain, it’s that even though the library has had to shift gears and adapt over the last few months, they’ll figure out a way to remain “mighty,” no matter what challenges are thrown at them.
