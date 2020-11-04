Oct. 28: Gregory Scott Hockin, 60, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Battery.
Oct. 28: Joshua Allen Ours, 31, of Romney was arrested for DUI 1st Offense, and Possession of Controlled Substance.
Oct. 28: Jerrylee Stacey Adams, 35, of Romney was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice warrant out of Frederick County, VA.
Oct. 29: Joseph William Mauler Jr,, 55, of Augusta was arrested for Unlawful Restraint.
Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Warrant/process service: 2
