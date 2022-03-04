The state fire marshal’s office said this morning that it cannot determine the cause of last Saturday’s fire that destroyed the Administration Building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives cited the extensive damage from the fire, which destroyed the 1800s-era Administration Building on the Romney campus.
“A detailed investigation, including interviews, scene analysis and checking of video surveillance, was conducted by both agencies,” the fire marshal’s office said in a press release this morning. “With the fire cause ruled as undetermined in cause, the case is now considered closed by the WVSFMO and ATF.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.