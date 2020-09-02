Hampshire County’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 percent in July, but that bit of good news has a downside.
The rate dropped because Workforce West Virginia estimates that 100 people here dropped out of the job market.
So, along with the drop in the unemployed, Hampshire County also saw fewer people working compared to June.
It’s just that more unemployed people (70) left the labor pool than working people did (30).
July’s numbers showed 10,270 people in the labor pool, 9,620 with jobs and 650 without.
By comparison a year ago the county had 10,960 people in the labor pool with 10,530 working and 430 not.
The difference, of course, has been the wrench that the COVID-19 virus has thrown into the economy.
More than 1,100 county residents lost jobs in April, the 1st full month of the pandemic. The new Workforce numbers show that about 250 of those jobs have returned.
The July numbers, released last week, showed 49 of West Virginia’s 55 counties with improved unemployment averages, 5 worse and 1 unchanged.
Hampshire County’s 6.3-percent rate remains tied for 2nd in the state (with Doddrige), behind nearby Pendleton County and its 5.3-percent unemployment rate.
Joblessness remains most troubling in the southern coalfield counties. Mingo trailed the state with 18.3 percent.
The statewide unemployment rate for July was 9.7 percent.
