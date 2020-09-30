Sept. 22: Robert Wallace Carder Jr., 46, of Green Spring was arrested for Domestic Battery.
Sept. 22: Terry D. Simmons, 55, of Springfield was arrested for False Evidence of Registration.
Sept. 22: Jason Daniel Wolford, 35, of Romney was arrested on a Fugitive From Justice Warrant from Allegany County, Md., Petit Larceny from Mineral County, Capias Order from Hampshire County, and Fleeing from an Officer.
Sept. 22: Adriana Elaine Flanary, 28, of Romney was arrested on a Capias Order, and Fleeing from an Officer.
Sept. 24: Tyler Jared Riggleman, 31, of Moorefield was arrested on a Warrant for Destruction of Property.
9/25: Chase Alec Rohrbaugh, 22, of Romney was arrested on a Capias Order.
9/25: Hope Renee Johnson, 29, of High View was arrested for domestic battery.
9/26: Travis Mark Digruttolo, 40, of Augusta was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Sept. 26: Cassandra R. Bowman, 26, of Augusta was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Sept. 26: Quadr’e Evans, 20, of Baltimore, Md., was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Sept. 26: George Kelly III, 29, of Baltimore, Md., was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Sept. 26: Alexander Bruce Thomas IV, 54, of Points was arrested for domestic assault and failure to fingerprint.
Sept. 21-27
Warrant/process service: 6
