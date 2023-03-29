ROMNEY — Some $455,000 was awarded to the Town of Romney, through the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program, for sidewalk improvements on North High Street stretching from Main Street up to Armstrong Street.

“This is an exciting town and an exciting (project) to develop more sidewalks that will increase safer places for people to walk in and get some exercise,” Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said.

