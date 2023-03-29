ROMNEY — Some $455,000 was awarded to the Town of Romney, through the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program, for sidewalk improvements on North High Street stretching from Main Street up to Armstrong Street.
“This is an exciting town and an exciting (project) to develop more sidewalks that will increase safer places for people to walk in and get some exercise,” Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said.
The town had applied for the grant back around 2019 and the total funds include 20% of the town’s share which the town had been “saving up for years.”
Keadle noted that the improvements wouldn’t affect the relatively new ADA-compliant curb ramps on the intersection of High Street and Main Street or the corners in front of FNB Bank, WVU Extension Office and any others traveling up North High Street – which would save money.
The project is estimated to begin construction in the late summer of 2024, with both sides of the North High Street being affected, Keadle reported.
The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program is administered by the WV Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
