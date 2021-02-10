The Potomac Valley Conservation District is accepting orders for tree seedlings.
The seedlings may be used for windbreaks, forest products, erosion control, landscaping or wildlife cover.
The following varieties are available: Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white pine, red oak, white oak, sugar maple, black walnut, Chinese chestnut and American redbud.
Most of the seedlings are 2-year-old stock and range in size from 4 to 18 inches in height. The agency is also offering apple trees. All will be bare root and approximately 3 to 5 feet tall.
Quantities are limited; placing your order early is most likely to assure availability.
Orders will be accepted until March 19. The seedlings must be picked up at the district conservation office, 500 E. Main St., Romney, on April 2.
For more information or to obtain an order form, call the district office at 304-822-5174 or email pvcd@wvca.us.
Order forms are also available on the district web page, www.wvca.us/districts/pvcd.cfm
