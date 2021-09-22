3 groups work hand-in-hand to improve river
5th in a 6-part series appearing every 2 months about the Lost/Cacapon River, by 6 authors who love it.
The Cacapon is one of the healthiest rivers in the mid-Atlantic region. It flows northward for 112 miles through the forests and farmland of Hardy, Hampshire and Morgan counties in eastern West Virginia.
And it is protected by so many non-profit and governmental organizations that it can cause public confusion.
To help clarify these groups and their role, here’s a primer on the river’s protectors.
The Cacapon Institute
(cacaponinstitute.org)
The Cacapon Institute started as the Pine Run Cabin Ecological Laboratory in 1985. Founded by Dr. George Constantz and Nancy Ailes, the Laboratory embarked on a multi-year, large-scale ecological baseline of the Cacapon River.
Their work was compiled in a booklet titled “Portrait of A River” and remains the foundational study of the river’s health. (A copy may be viewed at cacaponriver.org/river-history)
Today, the Cacapon Institute’s scientific and educational work reflects the Cacapon’s “downstream connection” to the Potomac and Chesapeake Bay. It continues to operate a state-certified laboratory collecting water samples to investigate trends.
Since 1998, the Institute has empowered communities to plant more than 10,000 native trees and has engaged tens of thousands of students. Frank Rogers is their Executive Director.
Cacapon and Lost Rivers
Land Trust
(cacapon.org)
In the early 1980s, growth and development pressure led to the formation of a citizen-led Cacapon River Committee. This passionate group of environmentalists was mobilized by local businessman Jim Matheson, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Willard Wirtz.
They prepared a proposed land use plan for the Cacapon River Valley. When this plan was rejected by the local county commissioners, Wirtz, Matheson and their group formed the Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust.
The Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust assists local landowners and their communities in maintaining healthy rivers, protecting forests and farmlands, and preserving rural heritage.
By any measure, its work has been a spectacular success. The Land Trust now permanently protects more than 14,000 acres of land from development and it is the largest local land trust in West Virginia. Emily Warner is their new Executive Director.
Friends of the Cacapon River
(cacaponriver.org)
The Friends of the Cacapon River works to preserve, protect, and promote the Cacapon River through active personal engagement with the river.
As one of the earliest watershed groups in West Virginia, the all-volunteer Friends have sponsored scores of river cleanups, floats and educational sessions, as well as advocacy efforts. In 2018, it published a 20-page Stewardship Guide of helpful information for riparian landowners, with funding from the West Virginia Stream Partners Program. (Copies are available at cacaponriver.org/river-stewardship.)
It hosts several social networks of activists on Water Reporter and Facebook to keep the community connected. Tim Reese is the president of this non-profit organization.
* * *
Working in conjunction with governmental partners at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the 3 nonprofits have joined with the Potomac Riverkeepers Network to create an annual initiative called “Keep the Cacapon Clean.”
The initiative comprises a monthly schedule of activities for river lovers, ranging from water sampling training, fly fishing lessons, river floats, tree plantings, trash cleanups and more. The collaborative group is even planning the 1st Cacapon Riverfest next summer in Capon Bridge.
One may wonder if 3 Cacapon River organizations create “Cacapon confusion.” Yet each nonprofit plays a unique role, and together all 3 support the mutual goal of a healthy river.
“It is rare for a watershed to have the focus of 3 groups as dedicated and vibrant as these,” said Alana Hartman, West Virginia’s Potomac Basin Coordinator. “They have a unique opportunity here to work several fronts at one time and have a tremendous positive impact on the Cacapon River.”
Timothy Reese is president of Friends of the Cacapon River and owns Taproot Farm along its banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.