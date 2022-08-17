ROMNEY — Safety Town, a kids’ safety program initiated by Romney Ruritan Club, saw low numbers last week in their first attempt at the 5-day program.
Safety Town is an awareness program for pre-K and kindergarten children that teaches them how to handle various concepts: traffic, fire, outdoor and several other safety topics.
Having experienced her 1st year as coordinator of Safety Town, Kelly Cochran already has plans for a different approach next year. Handing out flyers about Safety Town right before summer vacation is one of them. This would provide parents enough time to consider participation — before summer activities engulf their minds.
Cochran also notes that making cardboard buildings would have helped kids conceptualize the town better.
The unpredictable weather lead Cochran to not make the cardboard buildings, as the paint would have become messy and the cardboard wouldn’t keep its shape if it received a sudden downpour.
“I think the buildings would have helped them visualize,” Cochran later realized.
She also noted that having Safety Town in Romney makes the commitment challenging for kids and parents who have longer commutes; those who reside in Capon Bridge or Slanesville, for example.
Despite the low turnout and rained out bake sale, she was happy to be able to bring the program to the County. Having gone through the program herself, she knows the importance of its application.
Her ultimate goal was to make safety awareness a fun, engaging and memorable learning experience.
“Riding the bikes seemed to be their favorite,” Cochran noted of the bike safety day.
Romney Moose and Hop’s Meadow farm sponsored the program to help with the purchase of stop signs and traffic lights. The miniature traffic lights mimic the WVSDB lights. They rely on sounds rather than visuals to be more inclusive of the visually impaired.
School Board President Ed Morgan was optimistic about the future of it.
“For the 1st pilot program, it was great,” he commented.
Morgan brought up the idea of expanding the program and including older students.
“I think it could grow quite easily into a multi-age program, not just for the little ones,” he noted.
Morgan reminded that people can never be too safe. Teaching kids to make the wisest decisions is important.
“We need to prepare ourselves for the mishaps and tragedies that life throws at us,” Morgan said.
