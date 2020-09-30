Community outreach on the menu for Lost Mountain BBQ
ROMNEY — Josh Arnold is a business-minded guy: straightforward, community oriented and, well, not afraid to say what he thinks.
Admirable qualities for someone whose business is growing more popular by the day with no signs of stopping.
“I really thought it would drop off after Labor Day, but it didn’t,” Arnold said about Lost Mountain BBQ Company. “We cut a day off, but we’re getting the same numbers we did during the summer.”
Spoiler alert: they’re high numbers, and recently the folks at Lost Mountain have been engaging in more community outreach, bringing a new angle to booming business.
Arnold isn’t shy about saying his top priority is taking care of his employees. “I’m a business person, but I feel like my intentions are good,” he remarked.
Lost Mountain dipped their toe into community fundraising on June 28, donating a portion of that day’s sales to Hampshire County’s Relay for Life. Arnold’s sister Katie lost her battle with cancer on June 28, 2014, “so that’s a sad day for the family,” Arnold explained. “I wanted to make it a good day. People were dumping money in and it was really neat. It was our biggest one so far.”
The check to Relay for Life was for a whopping $2,475. “It was for Katie,” he added.
Since then, there have been a handful of fundraisers through Lost Mountain that have given back to the community, like on Labor Day weekend when they raised $2,000 for Steve Davidson.
“They brought him down, and he was just bawling, and I was just trying to hold it together,” Arnold recalled. “I’d never even met him before, but enough people cared to ask for help. If you need help, there should be something in place to help people in that situation. Go Fund Me should not be the world’s leading healthcare provider, but it is.”
More recently was the fundraiser a couple Fridays ago for HHS senior Anthony Voit, where Lost Mountain sold “Trojan Cheesesteaks,” in a record-breaking weekend to raise money for Voit’s battle with lymphoma.
“That Friday was our biggest day ever,” Arnold said, shaking his head. “292 cheesesteaks is a lot of cheesesteaks, and I cooked every single one of them. That weekend just blew my freakin’ mind.”
One of the fundraising events the business is undertaking now is through Amazon: they’ve set up an Amazon Wishlist for art supplies for Hampshire County schools, and the link is on their Facebook page.
“The art teacher for some of the elementary schools, she has $300 in her budget,” Arnold said. “What can you even do with that?”
Over this past weekend, the donation count for that particular fundraiser has risen to around $200, which Arnold said will be a great start. “It’s a lot of small stuff they need, nothing that costs too much,” he pointed out. “It’s little stuff like paintbrushes. People can order stuff and it’ll get shipped to us and then we can donate it.”
With the business remaining constant, there’s a trend Arnold is noticing with the clientele: lots of them aren’t from around here.
Arnold said he likes to introduce himself to new faces who come to check them out, and a couple recently from Northern Virginia were so impressed with the fact that Lost Mountain was fundraising for folks in the community that they put $100 in.
“They really appreciate that sense of community,” he said. “From an outside perspective, someone coming into town and they see a small business doing something like that, it really resonates really well with them and leaves a good impression on them.”
The community fundraising is really 3-fold, he explained. “It’s a win for everyone. People want to be able to donate to things and they always have, but they don’t really have an avenue. When they donate and get something for their money, they’re more encouraged to do it.”
His business model paired with his connection to the community result in what he called, “a win-win.”
“If I can keep money in the register, I can keep people employed,” he pointed out. “People who want to help now have a way to do it.”
