Young people continue to account for a disturbing number of new cases of Covid-19 in Hampshire County.
Statistics from DHHR show that 7 of the 22 new cases reported here last week were among people 19 and younger. Two were in the 1-10 age group.
Factor in the 20-somethings and half the new cases were under age 29.
At the same time, young people are the main targets for vaccinations now.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 or older, and Moderna announced Tuesday that it will seek approval for its vaccine to be administered to people 12-17.
The state of West Virginia opened a website Friday for 16-to-35-year-olds to apply for either a $100 savings bond or $100 gift card if they have been vaccinated.
The website is https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wv/technology/vip
As of Sunday afternoon, Hampshire had 48 active cases, with 1 person hospitalized.
Over the nearly 14 months of the pandemic, 1,934 people in Hampshire have tested positive for the virus and 34 have died from it.
The county stood in Yellow status on the state’s 5-color tracking map Tuesday morning.
SIGN UP
OUR TOLL
TESTING
Health Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.