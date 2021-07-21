CHARLESTON — State School Superintendent Clayton Burch told the State Board of Education last Wednesday that he plans to spend plenty of time at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
The next day, he delivered on his promise.
Burch and a team from the Department of Education’s Office of Support and Accountability began a 2-day visit to WVSDB.
They met with faculty to hear from teachers about what they think is needed at the schools.
“I want to sit down, go through the report and really hear from them on what we need to do,” Burch told the board.
The team also met with the faculty senate chair about scheduling professional development sessions. They worked on scheduling, admissions and facilities as well.
The state department is intervening at WVSDB to implement changes called for in a Special Circumstance Review that was conducted in late April.
The review report, released last month, outlined deficiencies in 8 areas, from instruction to residential care to accounting.
Last Wednesday, the state board adopted the report, which outlines actions to take immediately before the next school year begins.
“We cannot take any amount of time,” Burch said. “There’s no waiting on this one. We need to be prepared in August when (students) come back that we have begun the transformation of the school, modernizing it, and really expecting more.” o
