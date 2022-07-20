ROMNEY — Superintendent Jeff Pancione announced at Monday night’s school board meeting that Communities In Schools (CIS) approved an additional $100,000 in funding to hire an additional social worker in Hampshire County.
“We’ve pretty much covered all the schools,” said Pancione. The 5 current social workers would no longer have to split time between different schools as the extra funding will afford the county to hire 2 more social workers. Every school will be equipped with their own social worker.
Also at Monday night’s meeting:
• The passing of a house bill changed transportation requirements for extracurricular activities: House Bill 4380 notes that schools will be able to use 2 vehicles to haul students. Nine passengers, including the driver, will be able to use vans. A bus will only be required for trips of 19 passengers. “Running a bus for 10 kids can be excessive sometimes”, added school board vice president Matthew Trimble. The news was received in relief by the board.
• The board saved $5,000 by hiring a local contractor to take down the fencerow and old cinder block barn at the Central Elementary School site in Augusta. The architects from McKinley Engineering encouraged the board to hire locally, in order to spend the already-tight budget on more important costs.
• The board also emphasized the importance of August’s active shooter training – through the Sheriff’s Office – for medics and law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.