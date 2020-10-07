ROMNEY — Election judges — particularly Democrats — are still needed for Hampshire County’s 24 precincts voting in the Nov. 3 election.
County Clerk Eric Strite pointed out that the county now has only 25 percent of voters registered as Democrats. Republicans have 45 percent and the other 30 percent are either registered with minor parties or no party.
State law requires Republican and Democratic election judges at all polling places. The lack of election judges forced consolidation of several precincts into one polling place in the June primary.
Election judges must be registered voters. They have to undergo training and then work Election Day from before the polls open at 6:30 a.m. until after they close at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a 15-hour day,” Strite noted.
Pay is $25 to attend training and $125 for Election Day.
To learn more or sign up to be an election judge, call the county clerk’s office at 304-822-5112.
* * *
The candidates for prosecuting attorney will be face-to-face in a forum Friday at Grace Valley Baptist Church, 90 Parsons Ave., Romney.
The event, sponsored by We the People of Hampshire County, starts at 7 p.m.
Assistant Prosecutor Rebecca Miller, a Republican, is running against Democrat Charlie Johnson III, a former assistant prosecutor here and current assistant in Hardy County.
